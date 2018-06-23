NUM elects Joseph Montisetsi as new president

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
Go

NUM elects Joseph Montisetsi as new president

Phillip Vilakazi will be deputy president, while Makgabo Mabapa is deputy secretary-general and Mpho Phakedi is the new treasurer-general.

NUM elects Joseph Montisetsi as its new President at its elective conference in Boksburg. Picture: NUM Twitter
NUM elects Joseph Montisetsi as its new President at its elective conference in Boksburg. Picture: NUM Twitter
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has elected former deputy President Joseph Montisetsi is the new NUM leader, wrapping up the union's national elective conference in Boksburg.

Montisetsi defeated former president Piet Matosa for the position.

Phillip Vilakazi will be deputy president for the next three years, while Makgabo Mabapa is deputy secretary-general and Mpho Phakedi is the new treasurer-general.

David Siphumzi retains his position as secretary-general of the union.

Montisetsi says the new leadership have certain goals for their three-year tenure.

“The goal is to ensure that we recruit membership back to the NUM, as you may understand that there are trade unions that have penetrated the mines today, especially in the platinum belt.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA