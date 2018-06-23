NUM elects Joseph Montisetsi as new president
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has elected former deputy President Joseph Montisetsi is the new NUM leader, wrapping up the union's national elective conference in Boksburg.
Montisetsi defeated former president Piet Matosa for the position.
Phillip Vilakazi will be deputy president for the next three years, while Makgabo Mabapa is deputy secretary-general and Mpho Phakedi is the new treasurer-general.
David Siphumzi retains his position as secretary-general of the union.
Montisetsi says the new leadership have certain goals for their three-year tenure.
“The goal is to ensure that we recruit membership back to the NUM, as you may understand that there are trade unions that have penetrated the mines today, especially in the platinum belt.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
