Limpopo ANC conference 'will go ahead' until court rules otherwise
The High Court in Johannesburg is today expected to make a decision after a group of disgruntled members filed an urgent interdict to stop the gathering from going ahead.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) leadership in Limpopo says the provincial conference will go ahead on Saturday as planned, until a court decides otherwise.
The High Court in Johannesburg is today expected to make a decision after a group of disgruntled members filed an urgent interdict to stop the gathering from going ahead.
The group says the outgoing leadership is “illegitimate” and “unconstitutional” and shouldn't continue to take executive and administrative decisions, as their term of office lapsed in February this year.
Tumi Mokoena, a lawyer representing the group, has told Eyewitness News that the conference is illegal and will appoint an illegal leadership structure should it go ahead.
However, the party's provincial secretary, Knox Seabi, says they’re going ahead.
“We are going ahead. The conference was opened last night. For now, we’re just waiting on delegates to come for the programme.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Powerball results: Friday 22 June 2018
-
Lesufi confirms investigation into racism allegations at Curro school
-
Man shot in attempted hijacking in Sandton
-
Alleged poacher arrested at Kruger National Park
-
Disgruntled ANC members head to court in bid to interdict Limpopo conference
-
Police: Probe after man allegedly disarms officer, kills himself
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.