Go

Limpopo ANC conference 'will go ahead' until court rules otherwise

The High Court in Johannesburg is today expected to make a decision after a group of disgruntled members filed an urgent interdict to stop the gathering from going ahead.

The High Court in Johannesburg. Picture: EWN.
The High Court in Johannesburg. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) leadership in Limpopo says the provincial conference will go ahead on Saturday as planned, until a court decides otherwise.

The High Court in Johannesburg is today expected to make a decision after a group of disgruntled members filed an urgent interdict to stop the gathering from going ahead.

The group says the outgoing leadership is “illegitimate” and “unconstitutional” and shouldn't continue to take executive and administrative decisions, as their term of office lapsed in February this year.

Tumi Mokoena, a lawyer representing the group, has told Eyewitness News that the conference is illegal and will appoint an illegal leadership structure should it go ahead.

However, the party's provincial secretary, Knox Seabi, says they’re going ahead.

“We are going ahead. The conference was opened last night. For now, we’re just waiting on delegates to come for the programme.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

