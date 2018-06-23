Popular Topics
Lesufi confirms investigation into racism allegations at Curro school

This follows complaints by parents of unfair treatment of pupils of different races in the school by two members of the school's management.

FILE: Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has confirmed that an investigation into racism allegations at Curro Waterfall is underway.

This follows complaints by parents of unfair treatment of pupils of different races in the school by two members of the school's management.

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi says Curro schools will be conducting an internal investigation into claims of racism at its Waterfall campus.

“In our discussions they assured me the matter is receiving urgent attention, so we’ll await an update from them. But where we are... the matter is under control.”

A parent at the school has told Eyewitness News that he and other parents began to notice issues when three black teachers resigned within a month of one another.

In a letter addressed to Curro CEO Andries Greyling, concerned parents alleged that former Curro teachers had discrepancies in their pay, which management refused to address.

Two school officials were suspended last week pending an internal investigation by the Curro head office.
However, Curro claims that the investigation isn't centred around racism.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

