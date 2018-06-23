Lenasia police station protesters to appear in court
Five people were arrested on Friday after they protested outside the local police station on Thursday after a community patroller and two shoppers were shot dead.
JOHANNESBURG - Police say five people arrested for protesting at the Lenasia south police station have been formally charged and will be appearing in court.
Police say officers were trying to address residents when protesters took chairs and tables and started banging them in the entrance of the police station.
Spokesperson Brenda Muridili says the men are facing several charges.
“The five people who have been arrested have been charged and they will be appearing at the Lenasia Magistrates Court on Monday. They are facing charges of theft, malicious damage to property and public violence.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
