‘Health professions education needs to keep up’

CAPE TOWN - Medical experts have emphasised the need for health professions education to be aligned with the changing needs of the population.

A 10-member panel has compiled a report on behalf of the Academy of Science of South Africa, aimed at strengthening the training of health professionals.

Some recommendations relate to human resource planning, budgeting and resource allocation.

The report, titled Reconceptualising Health Professions Education in South Africa, finds public sector academic institutions need to be strengthened to scale up the production of healthcare professionals.

Professor Jimmy Volmink, Stellenbosch University’s Medicine and Health Sciences faculty dean, says the supply of healthcare professionals to rural areas should also be improved.

“The health needs of the population are constantly changing, either due to diseases that are changing, disease patterns, new threats to health security or new technology. Health professions education needs to keep up.”

Volmink, who led the panel, has also stressed the importance of improving human resource planning.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)