Health Department must account for missing baby - DA
A baby went missing last month after a woman gave birth at the Refentse Clinic near Hammanskraal.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance in Gauteng says the Health Department must be held accountable for what happens under its watch.
Khombo Mhlongo was later told that her baby had died, but she wasn't able to see the body.
The party marched to the clinic on Friday where it demanded answers. The DA’s Abel Tau explains: “It’s about time that we become enraged that the public health system is in this state. It needs to be turned around now.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
