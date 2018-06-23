Popular Topics
Health Department must account for missing baby - DA

A baby went missing last month after a woman gave birth at the Refentse Clinic near Hammanskraal.

DA members marched to Refentse clinic near Hammanskraal on 22 June 2018, demanding answers about the disappearance of a baby at the facility. Picture: @DA_GPL/Twitter
DA members marched to Refentse clinic near Hammanskraal on 22 June 2018, demanding answers about the disappearance of a baby at the facility. Picture: @DA_GPL/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance in Gauteng says the Health Department must be held accountable for what happens under its watch.

A baby went missing last month after a woman gave birth at the Refentse Clinic near Hammanskraal.

Khombo Mhlongo was later told that her baby had died, but she wasn't able to see the body.

The party marched to the clinic on Friday where it demanded answers. The DA’s Abel Tau explains: “It’s about time that we become enraged that the public health system is in this state. It needs to be turned around now.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

