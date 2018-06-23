Gauteng Community Safety MEC ‘dealing’ with spike in cash heists
The latest figures suggest there have been close to 150 cash-in-transit heists since the start of 2018 alone, countrywide.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says her department is engaging with cash-in-transit companies to find a solution to safety concerns raised by security personnel.
The MEC and provincial police commissioner Deliwe De Lange briefed the media on Friday.
Nkosi-Malobane says apart from the recent heist in the Johannesburg CBD this week, the province has been winning the fight against heists.
Earlier this month, members of trade unions Fedusa and the Motor Transport Workers Union marched to Nkosi-Malobane’s office to hand over a memorandum to raise safety concerns.
WATCH: Cash-in-transit heists protest: We've had enough
Nkosi-Malobane says they are dealing with the issues. “Next week we’ll be having our final meeting with those companies where they’ll formally give us a response, but there are other affected departments and certain laws they want changed. We’re actually looking at that.”
For a map of the latest cash in transit heists in South Africa, click here.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Powerball results: Friday 22 June 2018
-
Man shot in attempted hijacking in Sandton
-
Eskom: Low risk of load shedding for Saturday
-
Authorities reach agreement on young South Africans stuck in China
-
Disgruntled ANC members head to court in bid to interdict Limpopo conference
-
Probe underway after school child dies in bus crash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.