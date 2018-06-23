Popular Topics
Gauteng Community Safety MEC ‘dealing’ with spike in cash heists

The latest figures suggest there have been close to 150 cash-in-transit heists since the start of 2018 alone, countrywide.

An attempted cash heist took place in Boksburg on Saturday 10 March 2018. Picture: @crimeairnetwork/Twitter
An attempted cash heist took place in Boksburg on Saturday 10 March 2018. Picture: @crimeairnetwork/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says her department is engaging with cash-in-transit companies to find a solution to safety concerns raised by security personnel.

The MEC and provincial police commissioner Deliwe De Lange briefed the media on Friday.

Nkosi-Malobane says apart from the recent heist in the Johannesburg CBD this week, the province has been winning the fight against heists.

Earlier this month, members of trade unions Fedusa and the Motor Transport Workers Union marched to Nkosi-Malobane’s office to hand over a memorandum to raise safety concerns.

WATCH: Cash-in-transit heists protest: We've had enough

Nkosi-Malobane says they are dealing with the issues. “Next week we’ll be having our final meeting with those companies where they’ll formally give us a response, but there are other affected departments and certain laws they want changed. We’re actually looking at that.”

For a map of the latest cash in transit heists in South Africa, click here.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

