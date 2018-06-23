Eskom: Low risk of load shedding for Saturday

The power company has encouraged residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says there is a low risk of load shedding for Saturday.

However, the power utility says due to several generating units being returned to service, load shedding may affect certain areas.

Eskom has encouraged residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly. Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae says: “There’s a low probability. That means we’re unlikely to go into load shedding unless something unexpected happens. Should the need arise for us to go into load shedding, we advise customers to use the load shedding schedule for Eskom customers.”

The utility had to implement load shedding last week. Eskom blamed striking workers for load shedding and said there had been several reports of intimidation and damage to electricity infrastructure.

Initially, workers demanded a pay hike of up to 15%. However, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Solidarity and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) met with Eskom on Thursday to discuss the union's counteroffer after they rejected the utility's four-year offer of a 4.7% increase for 2018 and an inflation-based increase thereafter. Unions confirmed they've lowered their joint offer to 9%.

Wage talks between the power utility and unions representing striking workers have been postponed to next Wednesday.

To view Eskom's load shedding schedule, click here.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)