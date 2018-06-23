Disgruntled ANC members head to court in bid to interdict Limpopo conference

The party’s leaders were served with court papers on Friday, informing them of an intention to interdict the gathering.

JOHANNESBURG - An urgent application to interdict the African National Congress’ (ANC) Limpopo elective conference is expected to be heard at the Johannesburg High Court on Saturday morning.

The party’s leaders were served with court papers on Friday, informing them of an intention to interdict the gathering. The conference kicked off on Friday.

Disgruntled ANC members believe the outgoing leadership in the province is “illegitimate” and “unconstitutional”. They say the leadership shouldn’t have continued to take executive and administrative decisions, as their term of office lapsed in February this year.

The group’s lawyer Tumi Mokoena told Eyewitness News the provincial executive committee shouldn’t have constituted the elective conference, saying the gathering is illegal and will appoint an illegal leadership structure. He says to avoid the “perpetuation of constitutional invalidity,” they will approach the High Court morning to stop the conference.

On Thursday, the ANC’s national office gave the provincial party the go-ahead for the conference, saying issues must be raised internally. If the interdict succeeds, however, more than 1,600 delegates will be forced to go home.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)