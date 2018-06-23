Deliwe de Lange vows to continue serving people of Gauteng
De Lange was briefing the media along with MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane for a performance quarterly review session on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange says she will not be deterred by her recent removal from her position.
It was revealed this week that De Lange will be taking early retirement after the national police commissioner asked her to do so.
On Friday, De Lange briefed the media, along with MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, on a quarterly performance review. She insists she has not been given satisfactory reasons for her removal.
However, De Lange says she will continue to be an active member against crime, even after she leaves office.
“I don’t need any pay. I just want to be involved to ensure our people can walk freely in the streets, to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book and to ensure people can move around Gauteng without any fear.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Powerball results: Friday 22 June 2018
-
Disgruntled ANC members head to court in bid to interdict Limpopo conference
-
Man shot in attempted hijacking in Sandton
-
About 50 young South Africans stranded in China after visa scam
-
SA govt eyes staff cuts, hiring caps after wage deal
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 20 June 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.