Deliwe de Lange vows to continue serving people of Gauteng

De Lange was briefing the media along with MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane for a performance quarterly review session on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange says she will not be deterred by her recent removal from her position.

It was revealed this week that De Lange will be taking early retirement after the national police commissioner asked her to do so.

On Friday, De Lange briefed the media, along with MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, on a quarterly performance review. She insists she has not been given satisfactory reasons for her removal.

However, De Lange says she will continue to be an active member against crime, even after she leaves office.

“I don’t need any pay. I just want to be involved to ensure our people can walk freely in the streets, to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book and to ensure people can move around Gauteng without any fear.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)