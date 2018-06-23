CoGTA plans interventions in ailing FS municipalities
Minister Mkhize’s visit in line with Constitutional responsibility to support and strengthen the capacity of municipalities.
CAPE TOWN - The ministry of cooperative governance and traditional affairs says Minister Zweli Mkhize met with the leadership of some dysfunctional municipalities in the Free State in an effort to improve the governance structures.
The ministry says the visit was undertaken in the spirit of Section 154 of the Constitution, which states that national government must support and strengthen the capacity of municipalities to manage their own affairs and to perform their functions.
It's understood the minister was speaking with the councilors at the Mangaung metro municipality offices, and pointed out that the role of the ministry is one aimed at ensuring that there is service delivery as expected.
DM Andries Nel: This visit signifies the seriousness @NationalCoGTA attaches to confronting challenges in local government. We must strive for good governance, sound financial management and ensure that residents recieve quality services! #BacktoBasics #Mangaung #Cogta pic.twitter.com/670DG6yBjH— NationalCoGTA (@NationalCoGTA) June 22, 2018
Ministerial spokesperson Legadima Leso says various intervention plans will be put in place to assist the ailing municipalities.
“The Free State province will also convene the local government indaba, and from that indaba emerge a plan of action that will guide all municipalities to ensure that they at least have a template that all of them can refer to in terms of good governance.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.