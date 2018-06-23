CoGTA plans interventions in ailing FS municipalities

Minister Mkhize’s visit in line with Constitutional responsibility to support and strengthen the capacity of municipalities.

CAPE TOWN - The ministry of cooperative governance and traditional affairs says Minister Zweli Mkhize met with the leadership of some dysfunctional municipalities in the Free State in an effort to improve the governance structures.

The ministry says the visit was undertaken in the spirit of Section 154 of the Constitution, which states that national government must support and strengthen the capacity of municipalities to manage their own affairs and to perform their functions.

It's understood the minister was speaking with the councilors at the Mangaung metro municipality offices, and pointed out that the role of the ministry is one aimed at ensuring that there is service delivery as expected.

DM Andries Nel: This visit signifies the seriousness the National Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs attaches to confronting challenges in local government. We must strive for good governance, sound financial management and ensure that residents receive quality services!

Ministerial spokesperson Legadima Leso says various intervention plans will be put in place to assist the ailing municipalities.

“The Free State province will also convene the local government indaba, and from that indaba emerge a plan of action that will guide all municipalities to ensure that they at least have a template that all of them can refer to in terms of good governance.”

