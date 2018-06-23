Popular Topics
Go

City power working to restore power in Joburg inner city

City Power says electricity has already been restored to Newtown Jeppe and parts of the city centre since technicians entered the tunnel on Friday.

Picture: City Power
Picture: City Power
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg City Power says it’s busy with repair and replacement work on damaged cables, which resulted in a power outage in the Johannesburg inner city.

Most of the area hasn't had power since it was cut two days ago by a tunnel fire.

City Power says electricity has already been restored to Newtown Jeppe and parts of the city centre since technicians entered the tunnel on Friday.

Spokesperson Sol Masolo says: “For the moment parts of the City Centre are still affected and still don’t have power. Our view is that by tonight we should have been able to finish everything and restore power to the affected customers.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

