Authorities reach agreement on young South Africans stuck in China
It's understood the group was offered jobs as English teachers in that country but did not have the correct documents.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations says it's reached an agreement with Chinese authorities as about 50 young South Africans remain stranded in the country following a visa scam.
Authorities have agreed that the young people will be released on Monday. It's understood the group was offered jobs as English teachers in that country but did not have the correct documents.
Beijing authorities found that they were working with study visas in contravention of the immigration laws.
Dirco's Ndivhuwo Mabaya says: “We have been informed in writing that the passports will be released from Monday. This means from Monday, together with all parents, we’ll make arrangement for the young people to come back.”
Meanwhile, International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has called on police and Home Affairs to track down and arrest those behind the visa scam.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Powerball results: Friday 22 June 2018
-
Disgruntled ANC members head to court in bid to interdict Limpopo conference
-
Man shot in attempted hijacking in Sandton
-
About 50 young South Africans stranded in China after visa scam
-
SA govt eyes staff cuts, hiring caps after wage deal
-
Motsoaledi: All South Africans will need to contribute to NHI
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.