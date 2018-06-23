Popular Topics
Go

Authorities reach agreement on young South Africans stuck in China

It's understood the group was offered jobs as English teachers in that country but did not have the correct documents.

FILE: Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu attends meeting of the 18th Extraordinary Session of the Executive Council in Kigali, Rwanda, on 18 March 2018. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu attends meeting of the 18th Extraordinary Session of the Executive Council in Kigali, Rwanda, on 18 March 2018. Picture: GCIS
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations says it's reached an agreement with Chinese authorities as about 50 young South Africans remain stranded in the country following a visa scam.

Authorities have agreed that the young people will be released on Monday. It's understood the group was offered jobs as English teachers in that country but did not have the correct documents.

Beijing authorities found that they were working with study visas in contravention of the immigration laws.

Dirco's Ndivhuwo Mabaya says: “We have been informed in writing that the passports will be released from Monday. This means from Monday, together with all parents, we’ll make arrangement for the young people to come back.”

Meanwhile, International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has called on police and Home Affairs to track down and arrest those behind the visa scam.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

