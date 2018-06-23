Amcu 'not happy' with outcome of wage talks in sugar industry
The United Association of South Africa and Food and Allied Workers Union have agreed to the increase offered by employers on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has expressed its dissatisfaction over a 7.5% salary increase for workers in the sugar industry.
The coalition of unions have been bargaining with employers since March. They initially demanded for a 12.5% salary increase.
Amcu's Jimmy Gama says they’re not happy about the outcome.
“We have realised that there’s a lot to be done in improving labour relations in that bargaining forum. We found employers have the tendency of disrespecting workers.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
