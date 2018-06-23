Alleged poacher arrested at Kruger National Park

One person was arrested following a poaching incident at the Kruger National Park.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Parks has confirmed one person has been arrested following a poaching incident at the Kruger National Park.

This follows three arrests made earlier this week. They had been found in possession of a rifle, as well as ammunition and a pair of rhino horns.

It's understood two other suspects are still on the run. SANParks Isaac Phaahla says: “Last night we also arrested a suspect with a high calibre rifle, ammunition and poaching equipment. This comes after a long follow up by our rangers in the Houtbosch Strand area. Two others managed to escape.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)