Alleged poacher arrested at Kruger National Park
One person was arrested following a poaching incident at the Kruger National Park.
CAPE TOWN - The South African National Parks has confirmed one person has been arrested following a poaching incident at the Kruger National Park.
This follows three arrests made earlier this week. They had been found in possession of a rifle, as well as ammunition and a pair of rhino horns.
It's understood two other suspects are still on the run. SANParks Isaac Phaahla says: “Last night we also arrested a suspect with a high calibre rifle, ammunition and poaching equipment. This comes after a long follow up by our rangers in the Houtbosch Strand area. Two others managed to escape.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
