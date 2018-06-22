Will ANC Limpopo conference go ahead?

A group of ANC members approached the court on Thursday in an attempt to halt the elective conference, if it’s not postponed or cancelled.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo says it doesn't know for sure if the elective conference scheduled for this weekend will still take place.

Disgruntled members have approached the courts to try interdict the gathering.

The provincial party says it's been made aware that the Sheriff will be delivering court papers soon with the intention to interdict the conference.

The group complained of unlawful processes that took place ahead of the gathering.

The provincial party’s secretary Knox Seabe has told Eyewitness News the ANC held a meeting with the disgruntled members on Thursday to try to resolve their issues.

“We had a meeting with them yesterday but we couldn’t reach an agreement. We will deal with it once I receive the papers, we will then deal with that.”

On Thursday, the ANC’s national office gave the provincial party the blessing to continue with the conference, saying those with issues must raise them internally.

If the interdict succeeds, more than 1,600 delegates will be forced to go home.

