Will ANC Limpopo conference go ahead?
A group of ANC members approached the court on Thursday in an attempt to halt the elective conference, if it’s not postponed or cancelled.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo says it doesn't know for sure if the elective conference scheduled for this weekend will still take place.
Disgruntled members have approached the courts to try interdict the gathering.
The provincial party says it's been made aware that the Sheriff will be delivering court papers soon with the intention to interdict the conference.
A group of ANC members approached the court on Thursday in an attempt to halt the elective conference, if it’s not postponed or cancelled.
The group complained of unlawful processes that took place ahead of the gathering.
The provincial party’s secretary Knox Seabe has told Eyewitness News the ANC held a meeting with the disgruntled members on Thursday to try to resolve their issues.
“We had a meeting with them yesterday but we couldn’t reach an agreement. We will deal with it once I receive the papers, we will then deal with that.”
On Thursday, the ANC’s national office gave the provincial party the blessing to continue with the conference, saying those with issues must raise them internally.
If the interdict succeeds, more than 1,600 delegates will be forced to go home.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
More in Politics
-
[WATCH] Job Mokgoro acknowledges shortcomings of NW admin
-
Mokgoro: Service delivery at the heart of my mandate
-
New NW premier Mokgoro clear on his mandate
-
Ramaphosa: Impact of national minimum wage on job losses to be monitored
-
Job Mokgoro sworn in as North West premier
-
ANC: WC doesn't need law permitting alcohol sales at school
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.