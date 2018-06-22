WCED offering holiday activities for pupils
The Western Cape Education Department says it’s important to keep pupils safe and occupied during the school holiday period.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) will be offering holiday activities for pupils during the winter school holidays, which will include programmes for matriculants.
Friday 22 June marks the end of the second school term.
During the holidays, many schools in the province will be buzzing with various holiday activities.
The WCED says it’s important to keep pupils safe and occupied during the school holiday period, where there are limited recreational opportunities especially in areas where crime is rife.
The provincial education MEC’s spokesperson Jessica Shelver says: “We’ll once again offer holiday programmes which will include safe schools holiday programmes as well as winter schools for our grade 12 learners. The aim of the safe schools holiday programme is to provide constructive activities for children, while also protecting schools by ensuring that they are visibly utilised during this period.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
