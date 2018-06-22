Three boys die at illegal Eastern Cape initiation school

Two of the victims were 15-year-old boys and are believed to have died on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Less than two weeks into the winter initiation season, three initiates have already died at an illegal initiation school in Nyandeni, Eastern Cape.

Two of the victims were 15-year-old boys and are believed to have died on Thursday.

The winter initiation season started 10 days ago.

The provincial Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department (Cogta) says it’s on high alert as it anticipates more boys will be heading to the bush.

The second school semester came to an end on Friday.

Cogta spokesperson Mamkeli Ngam they’re shocked and disappointed.

“We call on parents and traditional leaders to work together to ensure that whoever is circumcising these boys illegally is arrested because two of them were underage, the legal age limit is 18. Whoever circumcised them violated the Customary Male Initiation Act.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)