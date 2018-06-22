Sassa employees to continue picketing until demands met

It's understood the demonstration is over a wage dispute.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) employees say they will continue picketing outside the social security agency's offices in Gauteng until their demands are met.

Workers, represented by the Public Servants Association (PSA), handed over a memorandum of demands at the agency's headquarters in Pretoria on Thursday.

The association's Tahir Maepa says they are against Sassa's plans to implement the public service wage deal.

“Sassa doesn’t necessarily form part of the public service and it doesn’t fall within the jurisdiction of the PSCBC, so the extension of that agreement to Sassa, it’s illegal in itself.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)