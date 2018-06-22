-
Safda fights for increase in tariff prices on imported sugar
Safda says they do not want to end up like the textile and poultry industries, which are suffering because of imported goods.
JOHANNESBURG – Small-scale sugarcane farmers say they will not back down on their demand for an increase in tariff prices on imported sugar.
The chief executive of the South African Farmers Development Association (Safda) Siyabonga Madlala says they are planning a march in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Safda has been picketing outside the Department of Trade and Industry since Monday.
Madlala says they do not want to end up like the textile and poultry industries, which are suffering because of imported goods.
He says they want the department to help them protect their industry by imposing higher tariffs.
“A march on Tuesday which will be bringing a memorandum to the Minister of Economic Development [Ebrahim Patel] and Minister of Trade and Industry [Rob Davies]. The Tuesday march is for the whole industry and not just Safda.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
