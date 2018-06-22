Parly committee bracing for huge turnout on land public hearings

Public hearings will start in Limpopo and the Northern Cape next week.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Constitutional Review Committee is bracing for a turnout of hundreds of people when it starts public hearings next week, on whether the Constitution should be amended to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

It's received more than half a million written submissions but says it will disregard those that don't contain a name or contact details.

The committee says the hearings on whether Section 25 of the Constitution should be amended, should not be dominated by political debate.

It's also been quick to point out that its only job is to make a recommendation to Parliament on whether or not the Constitution should be amended.

Amending the Constitution itself, would require another process.

Co-chairperson Lewis Nzimande: "This is not a referendum. Whether you bring 10,000 voices, they carry almost the same impact."

The committee is expected to consider a report on all the written submissions it's received, once the public hearings are concluded in August.