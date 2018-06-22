No satisfactory answers for my removal, says De Lange
It was revealed this week that Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange will be taking early retirement.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange says she still has not been given satisfactory answers on why she is being relieved of her duties.
De Lange and Provincial Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane were addressing the media at a briefing on Friday afternoon on the performance quarterly review.
It was revealed this week that De Lange will be taking early retirement after the national police commissioner asked her to do so.
De Lange says initially she was told her removal was part of a succession plan and rotations in the department, but the story quickly changed.
“I asked what’s this got to do with me because when you talk about a succession plan, you’re talking about something someone who’s leaving or supposed to mentor somebody, that was their answer. But, when I wanted to go deep there was no response.”
She says she will continue serving in her community once she leaves office.
“I will involve myself 24 hours because I don’t see myself folding arms, sitting at home doing nothing. This thing is in me.”
Nkosi-Malobane says she has not been briefed on De Lange’s removal and at this stage, it is not clear who will replace her.
