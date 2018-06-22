Popular Topics
Nkosi-Malobane says Gauteng is leading in fight against cash heists

MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane met with the leadership of the province's law enforcement agencies on Friday for a performance quarterly review session.

FILE: Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says she believes the province leads in the implementation of a successful action plan against cash-in-transit heists.

The MEC met with the leadership of the province's law enforcement agencies on Friday for a performance quarterly review session.

The province has recently been struck by a spate of heists with the latest being in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday.

Nkosi-Malobane says with the exception of the most recent cash-in-transit heist in Johannesburg, the province has managed to ensure a drop in heists from five a day earlier this year to one.

“We are beginning to see some form of improvement in terms of cash-in-transit heists. And I think what happened yesterday took us back.”

She says the province’s action plan has been rolled out to other parts of the country.

“We were the first province that called all law enforcement agencies, particularly the leadership, they were instructed to develop a plan to respond.”

Nkosi-Malobane says her department is engaging cash-in-transit companies to address safety concerns raised by security personnel in the industry and a meeting has been scheduled for next week.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

