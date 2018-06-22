New NW premier Mokgoro clear on his mandate
Newly appointed North West Premier Job Mokgoro has acknowledged that much work needs to be done to regain the confidence of residents in the province.
MAHIKENG - New North West Premier Job Mokgoro says he's been given a clear mandate by his party to unite the movement in his province and the people.
Mokgoro was officially sworn in as premier on Friday morning after Supra Mahumapelo stepped down last month amid calls from residents for his removal.
He addressed the media for the time as premier on Friday afternoon.
Mokgoro made it clear: there’s no confusion about the work that lies ahead.
“My specific mandate is to simply restore confidence and bring about unity.”
It’s hoped that his appointment will put an end to a month of deep divisions in the African National Congress (ANC) over who should lead the North West.
