Municipalities with VBS investments told to produce recovery plans
Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize has this week met with the 14 municipalities who invested a total of R1.5 billion with the bank.
CAPE TOWN - Municipalities which invested in the failed VBS Mutual Bank have been given a month to come up with plans to mitigate their losses.
Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize has this week met with the 14 municipalities who invested a total of R1.5 billion with the bank.
The bank was placed under curatorship in March when municipalities who had illegally invested with the bank, withdrew their money, causing a liquidity crisis.
VBS Bank is currently under forensic investigation by the Reserve Bank.
Mkhize has met with the mayors of the municipalities in the North West, Limpopo and Gauteng which invested their money with the bank.
He wants them to produce recovery plans to augment possible service delivery disruptions, as a result of the budget shortfall caused by the investment losses.
The affected municipalities are to provide the department with a report on their finances and the impact on service delivery within a month.
The situation is a double blow for North West municipalities, in particular, 12 of which are already receiving assistance from the department and Treasury.
Mkhize is in the Free State on Friday to determine what interventions are needed in its only metro which is distressed and dysfunctional, and nine other municipalities which need help.
Intervention teams have also been established to work with 12 Eastern Cape municipalities.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Motsoaledi: All South Africans will need to contribute to NHI
-
‘Dept must fix ailing public health system before applying NHI’
-
New NW premier Mokgoro clear on his mandate
-
Anglican bishop criticises Malema comments on Indians as hate speech
-
[LISTEN] Why Ashwin Willemse is taking SuperSport to Equality Court
-
Farmworker dies in freak accident near Piketberg
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.