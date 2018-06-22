Motsoaledi: Govt to implement some NHI projects while Parly debates bills

Minister Motsoaledi says his department will use the money allocated to it by the Treasury in the medium-term expenditure framework to implement National Health Insurance.

JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says while the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill and the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill are still to be debated before implementation, government will implement at least four NHI projects soon.

Some of the amendments to the Medical Schemes Bill is to abolish co-payments and brokers, which Motsoaledi says will help make private health more affordable.

Motsoaledi made the announcement that Cabinet has agreed to the amendments in the Medical Schemes Bill to run simultaneously with the implementation of the NHI Bill.

He was speaking in Pretoria on Thursday.

Minister Motsoaledi says his department will use the money allocated to it by the Treasury in the medium-term expenditure framework to implement the NHI.

“While the bill is still being debated, we’re not going to wait. We’re going to implement four NHI projects. Remember that Treasury gave us R4.1 billion to provide services.”

Motsoaledi says equally to the ailing public health system, medical aid schemes and the private health sector also need to be scrutinised.

“But because they’re twin they need to be tackled simultaneously. If we do one after the other, it means we’re planning to take the next half a century before we can talk about the NHI and that’s completely undesirable.”

The minister says NHI will not be implemented in a rushed and irrational manner.

