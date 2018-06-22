Mosque security on MJC's agenda in wake of Malmesbury attack

Two people were killed and two others were injured when a man pulled out a knife and attacked them last Thursday during a Ramadan programme at the mosque.

CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) says that implementing security measures at mosques remains on its agenda after the Malmesbury mosque attack.

Two people were killed and two others were injured when a man pulled out a knife and attacked them last Thursday during a Ramadan programme at the mosque.

The attacker was later killed during a stand-off with police.

The Hawks are investigating the incident and the motive remains unclear.

The MJC's Abdul-Khaliq Allie: "It speaks about the reality of how we need to look at creating a greater extent of security. There are a number of things that are being looked at as possibilities but for now, nothing structurally have been introduced as a measurement in this particular regard."

VIDEO: Malmesbury community shocked by mosque attack