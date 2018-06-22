Mosque security on MJC's agenda in wake of Malmesbury attack
Two people were killed and two others were injured when a man pulled out a knife and attacked them last Thursday during a Ramadan programme at the mosque.
CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) says that implementing security measures at mosques remains on its agenda after the Malmesbury mosque attack.
The attacker was later killed during a stand-off with police.
The Hawks are investigating the incident and the motive remains unclear.
The MJC's Abdul-Khaliq Allie: "It speaks about the reality of how we need to look at creating a greater extent of security. There are a number of things that are being looked at as possibilities but for now, nothing structurally have been introduced as a measurement in this particular regard."
