Man shot in attempted hijacking in Sandton

Paramedics say the man has been rushed to hospital after being wounded in the arm.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been shot and wounded in an attempted hijacking in Sandton.

Netcare 911's Tebogo Magoro said: “The exact circumstances are not yet known to our paramedics, but local authorities were on scene. The incident and the preceding event will form part of the police investigation.”