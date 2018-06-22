Mahumapelo resigns as member of North West provincial legislature

The African National Congress (ANC) on Thursday confirmed that the 70-year-old was their preferred candidate to lead the provincial government.

JOHANNESBURG – Supra Mahumapelo has resigned as member of the provincial legislature, paving the way for the swearing in Job Mokgoro as North West Premier.

The African National Congress (ANC) on Thursday confirmed that the 70-year-old was their preferred candidate to lead the provincial government.

Mokgoro will be elected premier at a special sitting of the legislature on Friday morning.

After the ANC announced Mokgoro as North West premier candidate, it suggested that Mahumapelo resign to create a vacancy for Mokgoro to fill in the legislature.

Secretary-general Ace Magashule says there’s nothing wrong with Mahumapelo’s resignation as he can now focus on the ANC in the province.

This could mean the party’s provincial leadership under Mahumapelo will not be dissolved anytime soon, with Magashule describing the PEC as “intact”.

Mahumapelo has indicated that the provincial leadership will invite Mokgoro to be part of the PEC as an ex officio member.

WATCH: Job Mokgoro to be sworn in as new NW premier

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)