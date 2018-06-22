Mahumapelo resigns as member of North West provincial legislature
The African National Congress (ANC) on Thursday confirmed that the 70-year-old was their preferred candidate to lead the provincial government.
JOHANNESBURG – Supra Mahumapelo has resigned as member of the provincial legislature, paving the way for the swearing in Job Mokgoro as North West Premier.
The African National Congress (ANC) on Thursday confirmed that the 70-year-old was their preferred candidate to lead the provincial government.
Mokgoro will be elected premier at a special sitting of the legislature on Friday morning.
After the ANC announced Mokgoro as North West premier candidate, it suggested that Mahumapelo resign to create a vacancy for Mokgoro to fill in the legislature.
Secretary-general Ace Magashule says there’s nothing wrong with Mahumapelo’s resignation as he can now focus on the ANC in the province.
This could mean the party’s provincial leadership under Mahumapelo will not be dissolved anytime soon, with Magashule describing the PEC as “intact”.
Mahumapelo has indicated that the provincial leadership will invite Mokgoro to be part of the PEC as an ex officio member.
WATCH: Job Mokgoro to be sworn in as new NW premier
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Politics
-
If found guilty, I’ll pay my own legal fees – De Lille
-
ANC wants Mahumapelo to step down as NW MPL
-
Mabuza says nuclear energy not discussed during Russia visit
-
[WATCH] Job Mokgoro to be sworn in as new NW premier
-
Mahumapelo: We will relentlessly support Mokgoro as NW premier
-
Political fires keep DA busy in Western Cape
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.