Magashule: ANC will stabilise immediately after regional conferences
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says the party’s leaders will embark on a roadshow to remind members of what he calls the unity of Nasrec.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says the divisions and court action plaguing the party are a result of highly contested elective conferences, saying the organisation will stabilise after the provincial and regional gatherings.
Many of the party’s provincial structures are in disarray, with disgruntled members in the Free State and Eastern Cape approaching the courts to dissolve the leadership structures of the provincial organisation.
In KwaZulu-Natal, a long-awaited elective conference was interdicted at the last minute last month.
In Limpopo, unhappy members have threatened to interdict the elective conference scheduled for this weekend.
While in Gauteng, regional conferences have been postponed due to disputes lodged about irregularities at branch general meetings.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says the ANC understands why it’s going through a lot now.
“This is a season of conferences and the ANC is a vibrant, dynamic democratic organisation.”
He says the divisions will end soon.
“And I’m sure the ANC will stabilise immediately after the conferences.”
Magashule says the party’s leaders will embark on a roadshow to remind members of what he calls the unity of Nasrec.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
Anglican bishop criticises Malema comments on Indians as hate speech
-
Mahumapelo resigns as member of North West provincial legislature
-
ANC wants Mahumapelo to step down as NW MPL
-
ANC confirms Job Mokgoro as new NW premier
-
Embattled George mayor appears before DA legal commission
-
ANC: WC doesn't need law permitting alcohol sales at school
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.