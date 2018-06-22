Magashule: ANC will stabilise immediately after regional conferences

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says the party’s leaders will embark on a roadshow to remind members of what he calls the unity of Nasrec.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says the divisions and court action plaguing the party are a result of highly contested elective conferences, saying the organisation will stabilise after the provincial and regional gatherings.

Many of the party’s provincial structures are in disarray, with disgruntled members in the Free State and Eastern Cape approaching the courts to dissolve the leadership structures of the provincial organisation.

In KwaZulu-Natal, a long-awaited elective conference was interdicted at the last minute last month.

In Limpopo, unhappy members have threatened to interdict the elective conference scheduled for this weekend.

While in Gauteng, regional conferences have been postponed due to disputes lodged about irregularities at branch general meetings.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says the ANC understands why it’s going through a lot now.

“This is a season of conferences and the ANC is a vibrant, dynamic democratic organisation.”

He says the divisions will end soon.

“And I’m sure the ANC will stabilise immediately after the conferences.”

Magashule says the party’s leaders will embark on a roadshow to remind members of what he calls the unity of Nasrec.

