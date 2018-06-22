Low probability of load shedding for Friday, says Eskom

Wage talks between the power utility and unions representing striking workers have been postponed to next Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - While Eskom has announced a low probability of load shedding on Friday.

The decision to postpone the wage talks was made after unions submitted proposals which the board now has to consider.

The utility says the postponement will not have any impact on efforts to keep the lights on.

Workers are demanding a 9% salary hike while the parastatal is only offering 4.7%.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says management is hopeful all parties will agree on a settlement next week.

“For as long as both sides are willing to continue to engage, we remain optimistic as a company that at some point we will be able to resolve this current impasse.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)