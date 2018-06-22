[LISTEN] Why Ashwin Willemse is taking SuperSport to Equality Court

Radio 702 | Willemse’s lawyer Nqobizitha Mlilo spoke to Talk Radio’s Joanne Joseph about their intentions to approach the court.

JOHANNESBURG – Following the findings of an independent inquiry into the incident involving SuperSport commentator Ashwin Willemse walking out of an on-air broadcast, his lawyer says he’ll be taking the sports broadcaster to the Equality Court.

Last month, Willemse walked out of the broadcast following the conclusion of the Lions v Brumbies match, saying that he was being patronised and undermined by fellow analysts Nick Mallet and Naas Botha.

SuperSport announced this week that Advocate Vincent Maleka found no racism involved in the incident.

Willemse’s lawyer Nqobizitha Mlilo spoke to Radio 702 host Joanne Joseph about their intentions to approach the Equality Court.

“We told him [Advocate Vincent Maleka] that his process was flawed. We addressed a letter to him recording what our concerns were. You are going to speak to ten people, which version are you going to take as correct and why?”

Listen to the audio above for more.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)