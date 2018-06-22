[LISTEN] SAMA reacts to implementation of NHI announcement
Radio 702 | Radio 702 presenter Joanne Joseph speaks to the South African Medical Association’s (SAMA) Professor Mark Sonderup about the National Health Insurance Bill.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi held a lengthy two-hour briefing in Pretoria on Thursday to announce the much-anticipated National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.
The NHI is aimed at providing free, quality healthcare for all South Africans but funding and overhauling the current dysfunctional system have proven to be massive stumbling blocks.
Radio 702 presenter Joanne Joseph speaks to the South African Medical Association’s (SAMA) Dr Mark Sonderup about the implementation of NHI.
“There are some positives that were mentioned. The issue around co-payments and the abolition of that is a good thing.”
For more information listen to the audio above.
