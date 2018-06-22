Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Rubens masterpiece worth R8m found in SA

| Luke Crossley, a fine art specialist at Stephan Welz & Co, spoke to 'The Money Show' about the find.

JOHANNESBURG – A masterpiece by Peter Paul Rubens known as Portrait of a Gentleman has been found in South Africa after languishing on a wall in a house in Johannesburg.

The painting by the late Flemish artist, which is believed to have been smuggled from Germany in the 1930s, is estimated to be worth R8 million and will be going under the hammer soon.

Another Rubens painting will be up for sale in July and is expected to fetch R90 million.

Talk Radio 702’s Bruce Whitfield spoke to a fine art specialist at Stephan Welz & Co, Luke Crossley, about the incredible find.

“It was quite a surprising thing to suddenly encounter… It’s been quite an adventure!”

Listen to the audio above for more.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

