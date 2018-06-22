[LISTEN] Corruption behind Gauteng Health Dept revealed

Radio 702 | Karima Brown talks to civil society groups Section 27 and Corruption Watch about the SIU's report on corruption in the Gauteng Health Department.

JOHANNESBURG - Karima Brown talks to civil society groups Section 27 and Corruption Watch about the SIU's report on corruption in the Gauteng Health Department.

The groups talk about the process they went through to get the report and unpack the details of the SIU's findings.

Listen to the audio for more.