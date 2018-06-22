Limusa: NHI Bill a victory for workers

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

Limusa: NHI Bill a victory for workers

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Thursday unveiled proposals aimed at bringing about universal health coverage in the country.

Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi breaks down the NHI Bill. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi breaks down the NHI Bill. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Liberated Metalworkers Union of South Africa (Limusa) has welcomed the release of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, calling it a victory for workers.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Thursday unveiled proposals aimed at bringing about universal health coverage in the country.

One of the amendments to the Medical Schemes Bill is to abolish co-payments and brokers which Motsoaledi says will help make private healthcare more affordable.

Limusa's Dloze Matooane said: “It is more about servicing the working class and the poor, it is more about the people than it is about capitalist’s ethics.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA