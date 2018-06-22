Limusa: NHI Bill a victory for workers
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Thursday unveiled proposals aimed at bringing about universal health coverage in the country.
JOHANNESBURG - The Liberated Metalworkers Union of South Africa (Limusa) has welcomed the release of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, calling it a victory for workers.
One of the amendments to the Medical Schemes Bill is to abolish co-payments and brokers which Motsoaledi says will help make private healthcare more affordable.
Limusa's Dloze Matooane said: “It is more about servicing the working class and the poor, it is more about the people than it is about capitalist’s ethics.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
