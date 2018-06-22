Lenasia police probing death of community patroller

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

Lenasia police probing death of community patroller

Residents protested outside the local police station on Thursday night after Emran Mohammad and two shoppers were shot dead during a robbery at a Shoprite.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a community patroller in Lenasia south.

Residents protested outside the local police station on Thursday night after Emran Mohammad and two shoppers were shot dead during a robbery at a Shoprite.

The police's Brenda Muridili says that while they understand that the community is angry, they mustn't undermine the authority of the state.

"As we were trying to addressing them, some of them threw tables and started banging the entrance of the police station. If there’s an incident like the incident that they’re complaining about, investigations have to be conducted. You can’t just arrest people just because the community says they’re criminals."

But one resident says Lenasia south police officers are incompetent and not doing enough to curb crime in the area.

"The can't do their jobs. They take a day to open a docket. That uniform is dishonour!"

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA