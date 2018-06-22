Lenasia police probing death of community patroller
Residents protested outside the local police station on Thursday night after Emran Mohammad and two shoppers were shot dead during a robbery at a Shoprite.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a community patroller in Lenasia south.
The police's Brenda Muridili says that while they understand that the community is angry, they mustn't undermine the authority of the state.
"As we were trying to addressing them, some of them threw tables and started banging the entrance of the police station. If there’s an incident like the incident that they’re complaining about, investigations have to be conducted. You can’t just arrest people just because the community says they’re criminals."
But one resident says Lenasia south police officers are incompetent and not doing enough to curb crime in the area.
"The can't do their jobs. They take a day to open a docket. That uniform is dishonour!"
