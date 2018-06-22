Popular Topics
Judgment in Luthando Siyoni bail application postponed

The alleged middleman in Jayde Panayiotou’s murder was apprehended in May after he allegedly evaded arrest for several months.

FILE: Christopher and Jayde Panayiotou. Picture: Facebook.com.
FILE: Christopher and Jayde Panayiotou. Picture: Facebook.com.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The alleged middleman in Jayde Panayiotou’s murder will have to wait until next week to hear whether he’ll be granted bail.

Luthando Siyoni is accused of having sought hitmen to kill the Port Elizabeth schoolteacher.

Her husband Christopher Panayiotou and two others are currently serving lengthy jail terms in connection with her 2015 murder.

Judgement in the bail application of Siyoni has on Friday been postponed until Monday because the magistrate was unavailable.

Siyoni was apprehended in Kwazakhele in May after he allegedly evaded arrest for several months.

He, however, claims he was unaware that police were looking for him.

The accused, who worked for Panayiotou, initially turned State witness and was granted immunity from prosecution.

His confession led to a sting operation in which police obtained video footage of Panayiotou implicating himself in the plot to have his wife murdered.

But when Siyoni was called to testify he recanted his statement and refused to answer any of the questions put to him by the State.

He was declared a hostile witness and his immunity from prosecution was withdrawn.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

