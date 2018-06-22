Popular Topics
Job Mokgoro sworn in as North West premier

The ANC confirmed on Thursday that Mokgoro would succeed Supra Mahumapelo, who stepped down last month, after weeks of protest against his leadership.

A screengrab of new North Premier Job Mokgoro.
A screengrab of new North Premier Job Mokgoro.
3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Job Mokgoro is officially the new North West premier.

The 70-year-old was elected in the provincial legistlature a short while ago.

The African National Congress (ANC) confirmed on Thursday that Mokgoro would succeed Supra Mahumapelo, who stepped down last month, after weeks of protest against his leadership.

Mokgoro previously served as director-general in the North West government and head of the National School of Government.

Here's what he had to say in the legislature: "Let me use this opportunity to thank the African National Congress for the confidence they've demonstrated in me. I stand here in your honourable house to pledge my commitment to relentlessly deliver on the expectation of this glorious movement, the African National Congress."

