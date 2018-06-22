Mokgoro: Service delivery at the heart of my mandate
After he was sworn as premier earlier on Friday, Job Mokgoro said he would work to ensure victory for the ANC at the polls next year.
JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Job Mokgoro says service delivery is at the heart of his mandate to regain the trust of the electorate in the province.
After he was sworn as premier earlier on Friday, Mokgoro said he would work to ensure victory for the African National Congress (ANC) at the polls next year.
Besides governance issues in the province, the ANC has been marred by divisions and a fractured tripartite alliance.
Professor Mokgoro’s inherited a troubled government with the Auditor General painting a grim picture of the state of municipalities.
The province’s health service is still reeling from a protracted labour strike, while evidence of violent service delivery protests lies strewn across the streets of Mahikeng.
Mokgoro says things need to change.
“Just in terms of what we saw recently, the manner in which members of the community were venting their frustration, certainly that calls for a closer look at how we’ve been doing things.”
The premier has, however, said it is too soon to speak about reshuffling his Cabinet.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
