Ipid set to score win in bid to continue high-profile probes unhindered
Ipid approached the high court in Pretoria on Thursday to interdict several police officers from conducting counter-investigations of its members.
JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) looks set to score a small victory in its ongoing fight to be allowed to continue high-profile investigations unhindered.
Ipid approached the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday to interdict several police officers from conducting counter-investigations of its members.
The watchdog body has accused the police of allowing detectives to investigate its members claiming it was part of a ploy to derail the case against former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.
Ipid has asked the High Court to declare it unlawful and unconstitutional for any police member who is the subject of an Ipid investigation to investigate their officials.
The application centres on Major-General Jan Mabula who is accused of executing counter investigations against Ipid members who are handling the matter against Phahlane.
Mabula is himself the subject of an Ipid probe. The watchdog body argues that this this a clear conflict of interest.
Mabula’s legal team told the court on Thursday that they refrain from being involved in cases linked to Ipid.
The court must however still rule on the matter.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
