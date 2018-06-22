Ipid investigating Malmesbury cell death
Police officers apparently found her hanging in the cell, with a t-shirt wrapped around her neck, on Monday - the same day she'd been arrested.
CAPE TOWN - The circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in police custody in Malmesbury is being investigated.
A post-mortem report has revealed the cause of death is consistent with the hanging claim.
Eyewitness News has asked IPID's Moses Dlamini whether the woman had been alone in the cell and how many times officers had checked up on her.
Dlamini says these issues are subject to the investigation.
"The Ipid is investigating the death of a 45-year-old female in police holding cells in Malmesbury. It is alleged that the deceased was found hanging after being arrested for drunken driving on 18 June."
