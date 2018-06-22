Information Regulator ‘satisfied’ with Liberty’s handling of data breach
The regulator says recent data breach incidents have highlighted the importance of understanding cybercrime and the protection of personal information.
JOHANNESBURG - The Information Regulator says it is satisfied with the manner in which insurer Liberty has handled a massive data breach, which saw as much as 40 terabytes of emails and related attachments stolen from their servers.
The regulator met with Liberty management on Friday.
Hackers have threatened to make the data public unless they are paid a fee.
Information Regulator senior managers led by Advocate Pansy Tlakula met with Liberty Chief Executive David Munro and his team on Friday.
The regulator says while it is satisfied with the manner in which the company has handled this cyber-criminal activity, it will continue to talk to the company to ensure compliance with the law.
The regulator has encouraged all companies to be vigilant and to put in place adequate cybersecurity measures.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
