Hawks arrest 3 for distributing heroin worth R6m in Pretoria

The arrests were made during an undercover drug bust on Tuesday with investigations which started last year already.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks have arrested three people who allegedly distributed R6 million worth of heroin in the Pretoria area.

The Hawks are hoping to make more arrests soon.

Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi: "We are of the view that we have a strong case. As far we understand it, with the amount of drugs we have confiscated, we believe they are big role players in the distribution of drugs in the area."