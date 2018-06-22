Gugulethu residents 'tired' of empty promises over land & housing
Residents have voiced their concerns at a community engagement event with the Human Settlements Minister Nomaindia Mfeketo.
CAPE TOWN - Some community members in Gugulethu say they are tired of empty promises from the government.
Residents have voiced their concerns at a community engagement event with the Human Settlements Minister Nomaindia Mfeketo.
She has given feedback on possible land for backyard dwellers following protests for land and housing in the area recently.
Hundreds of residents have attended the community engagement.
#WCHousing The Minister of Human Settlements Nomaindiya Mfeketo is in Guguletu to address the community. GLS pic.twitter.com/NF5M4g4z8V— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 22, 2018
Residents say they are tired of politicians coming to their community and leaving with empty promises.
“The minister, she was here before, it’s not the first time for the minister to be here. They gave her a chance... she didn’t do anything. So, we don’t know what empty promises she is going to give us again,” said one resident.
Another said: “She never came back to us, she heard our grievances.”
“We just need the land… we don’t know what to do but we just decided to just take the land,” another resident added.
There has been a spike in protests over land and housing over the past six months.
Violent demonstrations have erupted in various areas including Hermanus, Siqalo, George, Riebeek-Kasteel and the greater Cape Town Metro.
Mfeketo says the department has identified land for backyard dwellers in Gugulethu.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Motsoaledi: All South Africans will need to contribute to NHI
-
‘Dept must fix ailing public health system before applying NHI’
-
New NW premier Mokgoro clear on his mandate
-
Anglican bishop criticises Malema comments on Indians as hate speech
-
[LISTEN] Why Ashwin Willemse is taking SuperSport to Equality Court
-
Farmworker dies in freak accident near Piketberg
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.