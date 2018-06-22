Gugulethu residents 'tired' of empty promises over land & housing

Residents have voiced their concerns at a community engagement event with the Human Settlements Minister Nomaindia Mfeketo.

CAPE TOWN - Some community members in Gugulethu say they are tired of empty promises from the government.

She has given feedback on possible land for backyard dwellers following protests for land and housing in the area recently.

Hundreds of residents have attended the community engagement.

Residents say they are tired of politicians coming to their community and leaving with empty promises.

“The minister, she was here before, it’s not the first time for the minister to be here. They gave her a chance... she didn’t do anything. So, we don’t know what empty promises she is going to give us again,” said one resident.

Another said: “She never came back to us, she heard our grievances.”

“We just need the land… we don’t know what to do but we just decided to just take the land,” another resident added.

There has been a spike in protests over land and housing over the past six months.

Violent demonstrations have erupted in various areas including Hermanus, Siqalo, George, Riebeek-Kasteel and the greater Cape Town Metro.

Mfeketo says the department has identified land for backyard dwellers in Gugulethu.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)