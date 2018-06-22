Popular Topics
Govt: Police must conclude corruption probe into Gauteng Health Dept

After 7 years of investigating allegations of corruption amounting to R1.2 billion in Gauteng Health Dept between 2006 and 2009, the SIU’s report has finally been made public.

FILE: The offices of Gauteng Department of Health. Picture: Vumani Mkhize/EWN.
Thando Kubheka one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government says it welcomes the decision by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to now refer its findings against former Health MEC Brian Hlongwa to law enforcement agencies for finality.

After seven years of investigating allegations of corruption amounting to R1.2 billion in the provincial department between 2006 and 2009, the SIU’s report has finally been made public.

The unit has made recommendations, which include criminal charges being instituted against Hlongwa.

The recommendations were submitted to former President Jacob Zuma in March 2017, but no action has since been taken.

Gauteng government spokesperson Thabo Masebe says they want to see police conclude their investigation as soon as possible so criminal charges can be laid against those implicated.

“It has taken a long time to investigate, so we really hope that the police would be able to conclude their investigation.”

Section 27’s Mark Heywood says corruption at the Gauteng Health Department remains rife, which requires further investigations.

“The managerial capability of the Gauteng Health Department has been terribly hollowed out because good managers are being driven out and replaced often with people who are willing to engage in a corrupt act or turn a blind eye to corrupt acts.”

Heywood says the civil society organisation has received confirmation from the Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions that the SIU report has been referred to the national level for consideration.

The Gauteng African National Congress has not responded to the allegations yet, saying it is still studying the 122-page document.

LISTEN: Corruption behind Gauteng Health Dept revealed

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

