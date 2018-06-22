Former Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa accused of corruption in SIU report
Hlongwa and 11 other people are accused of involvement in the irregular expenditure between 2006 and 2009.
JOHANNESBURG – A report by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has revealed details of alleged corrupt and fraudulent dealings worth R1.2 billion in the Gauteng Health Department during former MEC Brian Hlongwa's tenure.
The SIU's findings, which include recommendations to pursue criminal charges, were handed to former president Jacob Zuma last year but no action was taken until now.
The SIU report reveals how Hlongwa received kickbacks, luxury trips and other benefits during his time as Gauteng Health MEC.
Section 27's Mark Heywood says: “Brian Hlongwa himself benefited materially through money that was given to allow him to purchase an expensive house in Johannesburg.”
The investigation was authorised by Zuma in 2010 and was only handed to him in 2017.
Heywood has criticised all those who delayed the probe for years.
“Why it took the SIU seven years to complete this report, why was this report sat on Jacob Zuma’s desk for a year without action being taken on the report.”
Section 27 and Corruption Watch are calling for Hlongwa to be sacked.
The ANC says it's noted the contents of the report and will respond in due course.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he's yet to see the report but if there's any truth to the allegations, the law must take its course.
"It is a horrible story. All I can say is that the law must take its course, it doesn't matter who it affects. If somebody has stolen from the poor, especially the healtcare system the law must really take its course. That is our position on it."
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
