Forensic pathologist details Courtney Pieters' injuries

Forensic pathologist Professor Johan Dempers testified that the child had blunt force injuries on her face, limbs and torso.

CAPE TOWN – The trial of self-confessed child killer Mortimer Saunders has been postponed to August.

Saunders was arrested shortly after the body of three-year-old Courtney Pieters was found in Epping Industria in May last year.

He has admitted to poisoning, beating, choking and suffocating the girl, but insists the killing was not premeditated.

Saunders has denied raping the girl, but has admitted to necrophilia.

Despite this, two not guilty pleas have been entered into the record because the State had refused to accept the accused's admissions.

Forensic pathologist Professor Johan Dempers has concluded his testimony, which must now be sent to the defense's private pathologist before cross-examination.

This will commence on 6 August.

The Western Cape High Court on Thursday heard that Pieters died of asphyxiation and or poisoning.

He also discovered features suggesting pressure had been applied to the child's neck and there was evidence of genital injuries.

In his plea explanation, Saunders has admitted to feeding the deceased ant poison before hitting her over the head and choking her.

