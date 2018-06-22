Forensic pathologist details Courtney Pieters' injuries
Forensic pathologist Professor Johan Dempers testified that the child had blunt force injuries on her face, limbs and torso.
CAPE TOWN – The trial of self-confessed child killer Mortimer Saunders has been postponed to August.
Saunders was arrested shortly after the body of three-year-old Courtney Pieters was found in Epping Industria in May last year.
He has admitted to poisoning, beating, choking and suffocating the girl, but insists the killing was not premeditated.
Saunders has denied raping the girl, but has admitted to necrophilia.
Despite this, two not guilty pleas have been entered into the record because the State had refused to accept the accused's admissions.
Forensic pathologist Professor Johan Dempers has concluded his testimony, which must now be sent to the defense's private pathologist before cross-examination.
This will commence on 6 August.
The Western Cape High Court on Thursday heard that Pieters died of asphyxiation and or poisoning.
Dempers testified that the child had blunt force injuries on her face, limbs and torso.
He also discovered features suggesting pressure had been applied to the child's neck and there was evidence of genital injuries.
In his plea explanation, Saunders has admitted to feeding the deceased ant poison before hitting her over the head and choking her.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Motsoaledi: All South Africans will need to contribute to NHI
-
Anglican bishop criticises Malema comments on Indians as hate speech
-
Mahumapelo resigns as member of North West provincial legislature
-
About 50 young South Africans stranded in China after visa scam
-
Changes to Medical Aid Schemes Bill aim to do away with brokers
-
Dept working hard to bring back stranded SA victims of China visa scam
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.