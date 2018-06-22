Farmworker dies in freak accident near Piketberg

The farmworker became trapped under a sand wall while fixing a pipe.

CAPE TOWN - A man has died on a farm near Piketberg, Western Cape.

Thursday’s incident is being investigated.

A lobby group, Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, spokesperson Billy Claasen says: “We, as the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, ask the police and Department of Labour to do a thorough investigation on this whole issue and incident.”

Claasen says several weeks ago a farm worker died on a farm along the West Coast after he was run over by a fertilizer vehicle.

