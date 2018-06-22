Eskom wage talks on hold as board to discuss unions' offer
The National Union of Mineworkers, National Union of Metalworkers’ Union (Numsa) and Solidarity met with Eskom on Thursday after presenting a 9% counter proposal.
JOHANNESBURG – Talks between Eskom and trade unions are now only expected to resume next week, with the proposed offer from the unions first being taken to the utility's board for consideration.
Eskom has offered 4.7% for this year and inflation-related increases for the next three years.
The unions have called for Eskom to send a high-powered delegation to attend the next round of talks
Numsa's Irvin Jim says: “They’ve got an appreciation of the issues that we’ve raised yesterday and the framework but for them to be able to respond completely, they need the board and apparently they will have a full board on Monday.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
